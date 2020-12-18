KHN on the Air This Week

Articles

KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber discussed how the COVID-19 backlash undermines public health on Newsy on Thursday.

California Healthline editor Arthur Allen discussed COVID vaccines with KIQI 1010AM’s “Hecho en California” on Thursday. (The interview, conducted in Spanish, begins around the 2:50 mark.)

California Healthline correspondent Angela Hart co-moderated a panel on the future of the Affordable Care Act in California at the Sacramento Press Club on Tuesday.

KHN senior correspondent Phil Galewitz discussed COVID vaccine distribution on Newsy on Tuesday.

KHN Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal discussed COVID prevention PSAs and why they should be scarier on WNYC’s “The Takeaway” on Tuesday. She also discussed COVID and President-elect Joe Biden’s health care team on WBUR’s “On Point” on Dec. 11.

KHN Midwest correspondent/editor Laura Ungar discussed COVID primary care closures on Minnesota Public Radio on Dec. 11.

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the surge in COVID cases and efforts for a relief bill in Congress with WAMU’s “1A” on Dec. 11.

KHN senior Colorado correspondent Markian Hawryluk discussed contact tracing in a Latino immigrant community with KUNC’s “Colorado Edition” on Dec. 10.

