‘An Arm and a Leg’: Shopping for Health Insurance? Here’s How One Family Tried to Pick a Plan

Category: Health Hits: 6
Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen.
When host Dan Weissmann and his wife set out to pick a health insurance plan for next year, they realized that keeping the plan they have means paying $200 a month more. But would a “cheaper” plan cost them more in the long run? It depends. And the COVID pandemic makes their choice a lot more complicated.
After trying to puzzle it out, Weissmann debriefs with Karen Pollitz, a health insurance expert at KFF, who knows about the angst of medical bills from personal experience.
Health insurance can be painful, but the alternative ― not having health insurance ― is so much worse. If you want to go deeper on health insurance, you might want to check out these episodes from the first season of the podcast:
And here are some other helpful big-picture takes:
Want to go a lot deeper? Especially if you’re actually looking at buying health insurance, maybe on the Obamacare exchange?
Weissmann found healthcare.gov to be super usable this year, way better than the last time he checked.
“I punched in the answers to a few questions, and got to quickly tell it which doctors our family sees (and what meds we take) … and it provided a clear list that showed which plans cover our docs, how much they would cost us, etc.,” he said.
That’s a lot, right? Picking a plan can be overwhelming. But don’t let it get you down.
“An Arm and a Leg” is a co-production of Kaiser Health News and Public Road Productions.
To keep in touch with “An Arm and a Leg,” subscribe to the newsletter. You can also follow the show on Facebook and Twitter. And if you’ve got stories to tell about the health care system, the producers would love to hear from you.
To hear all Kaiser Health News podcasts, click here.
And subscribe to “An Arm and a Leg” on iTunes, Pocket Casts, Google Play or Spotify.
Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.
This story can be republished for free (details).
Read more https://khn.org/news/article/an-arm-and-a-leg-shopping-for-health-insurance-heres-how-one-family-tried-to-pick-a-plan/