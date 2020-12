Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 09:14 Hits: 3

Lack of basic water and sanitation services at health facilities has put about 1.8 billion health workers and patients at higher risk of COVID-19 and other diseases, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) and UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have said.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1079952