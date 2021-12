Articles

It's not Charlotte's Web, but it's close. And maybe even better, because it's real. Enjoy Zippy's story. What a damn cutie pie.

Little pig loves to give her dad kisses with her snout — watch her play in the backyard beach he built ❤️ pic.twitter.com/phFhGa5TBK — The Dodo (@dodo) December 11, 2021

Here's your Sunday morning line-up:

