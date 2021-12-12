Pressley Slams Boebert For Disgusting Bigotry Against Omar

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 14:00 Hits: 6

Rep. Ayanna Pressley said Rep. Lauren Boebert’s bigoted smear of Rep. Ilhan Omar has had ugly consequences for Muslims, and Boebert must face consequences, too.

On Saturday, host Tiffany Cross asked Pressley if Congress shouldn’t do more to punish Boebert after her “joke” painting Omar as a suicide bomber was followed by bigoted death threats to Omar. Cross called the resolution cosigned by Pressley “a great move” but asked, “Is that the harshest thing that Congress can do?” Especially since Boebert ran on toting a gun in the Capitol.

Of course, the best thing would be for voters to fire Boebert next November. But Pressley said that removing Boebert from her committee assignments would send a strong and important message.

PRESSLEY: Well, I think the point here, Tiffany, is that words have consequences. Rep. Boebert trafficking hate, perpetuating Islamophobia, calling a colleague a suicide bomber has certainly had consequences for Rep. Omar, her family and for the Muslim staff on Capitol Hill. The hundreds who penned a letter to Democratic leadership, speaking to their own vulnerability and fear of that of their families and their communities. So those words have had consequences, Rep Boebert's words, hate words. And hate speech leads to hate violence. read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/pressley-any-other-workplace-boebert-would