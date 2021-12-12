The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Flynn Floats Disbanding FBI Because...Maxwell And Epstein?

QAnon whackadoodles have moved away from the grassy knoll where JFK was killed to an indoors venue for what is being called the ‘Awaken America’ Conference, but they're...still in Dallas. In this really weird clip, a man in the audience asks the panel — which includes Mike Flynn, and Arizona State Senators Wendy Rogers and Mark Finchem — which government agencies they thought should be disbanded “in light of the Maxwell/Epstein trial.”

What? Literally what is going on? What do Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein have to do with federal agencies, and why should that case lead to disbanding of full agencies?

Well, instead of asking those basic questions, the panel fed right into the crazy, responding:

FBI, CIA, NSA and CDC.

Because, of course. The FBI and CIA investigate crimes. NSA is in charge of national security. CDC addresses widespread diseases. These are all things QAnon is against. They do not want large scale investigations. They do not care about national security. And they sure as hell do not care about protecting themselves and others from diseases, like pandemics.

Twitter was equally as confused by the question as I was:

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/qanon-whackjobs-propose-getting-rid-all-3

