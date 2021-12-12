The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Shapiro Insists Mr. Potter Is The Real Hero Of 'It's A Wonderful Life'

Ben Shapiro, his studio adorned with Christmas decorations, claims the real hero of "It's a Wonderful Life" is Mr. Potter, the evil banker.

In what world would Lionel Barrymore's character be the hero of this movie? Maybe Ben favors the colorized version, too?

After giving an outline of the movie as little Ben sees it, Shapiro said, "Also Lionel Barrymore is correct on a financial level. The villain of this piece is actually the hero because if Jimmy Stewart gets his way all of Bedford Falls collapses."

Actually, when the community came together and saved Bailey, Bedford Falls is saved, too!

Shapiro also omits from his warped analysis that Mr. Potter steals $8K dollars from Bailey's brother, when he left it in Potter's newspaper at the bank. George panics, and when he goes to Potter for a loan, he's rebuked and attacked. This was the moment that sends George Bailey down the road of contemplating suicide.

Mr. Potter is a thief and a liar who hates the working class. So naturally, he's Ben's hero.

Shapiro claims the movie was a "sort of quasi-socialistic FDR parable intended to promote the New Deal."

