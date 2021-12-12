The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Chris Wallace Nails Lindsey Graham For Hypocrisy On Tax Cuts

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Chris Wallace Nails Lindsey Graham For Hypocrisy On Tax Cuts

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday called out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for passing tax cuts during the Trump administration that were not paid for while he opposes spending money on President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda.

"In 2017, all Republicans voted for the tax cuts then that added $2 trillion to the economy," Wallace said. "And in fact, you talk about budget gimmicks, it used the same budget gimmick there. For instance, saying that individual tax cuts were going to end in 2025."

Graham, however, refused to accept that comparison.

"I like giving money back to the taxpayer," he opined. "I don't like spending more money than we did in World War II and that's what we're doing right now."

"But respectfully, sir," Wallace interrupted. "What [White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki] is saying, a lot of Democrats are saying is that when President Trump and you..."

"What's that got to do with anything?" Graham shouted.

"Let me finish," Wallace continued. "[You] passed the 2017 Trump tax cut, that was a lie. It wasn't paid for."

"No," Graham replied. "What happens is you can't go beyond 10 years in terms of the budget window. We voted knowing that cutting taxes, we believed, would be good. I never said that cutting taxes -- I voted for cutting taxes. I'm against expanding the government. They're telling you it doesn't cost anything!"

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/it-wasnt-paid-chris-wallace-nails-lindesey

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version