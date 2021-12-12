Chris Wallace Nails Lindsey Graham For Hypocrisy On Tax Cuts

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 16:55 Hits: 7

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday called out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for passing tax cuts during the Trump administration that were not paid for while he opposes spending money on President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda.

"In 2017, all Republicans voted for the tax cuts then that added $2 trillion to the economy," Wallace said. "And in fact, you talk about budget gimmicks, it used the same budget gimmick there. For instance, saying that individual tax cuts were going to end in 2025."

Graham, however, refused to accept that comparison.

"I like giving money back to the taxpayer," he opined. "I don't like spending more money than we did in World War II and that's what we're doing right now."

"But respectfully, sir," Wallace interrupted. "What [White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki] is saying, a lot of Democrats are saying is that when President Trump and you..."

"What's that got to do with anything?" Graham shouted.

"Let me finish," Wallace continued. "[You] passed the 2017 Trump tax cut, that was a lie. It wasn't paid for."

"No," Graham replied. "What happens is you can't go beyond 10 years in terms of the budget window. We voted knowing that cutting taxes, we believed, would be good. I never said that cutting taxes -- I voted for cutting taxes. I'm against expanding the government. They're telling you it doesn't cost anything!"

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/it-wasnt-paid-chris-wallace-nails-lindesey