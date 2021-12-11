The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Heroes Of The Voter-Fraud Obsessed, QAnon Universe Are Turning On Each Other

Lin Wood, Sidney Powell, Patrick Byrne, Michael Flynn

Demands for audits, accusations of satanism, “kookiness” and back-stabbing: Over the last month, the country’s most prominent QAnon promoters and election fraud boosters have, perhaps inevitably, turned their rhetorical tools against each other. And it’s a big, public mess. 

