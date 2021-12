Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 02:30 Hits: 8

I met Mike Nesmith of The Monkees at a coffeehouse I worked at in Nashville in the early 90s. He was about as cool as one could be and was happy to chat with this young barista who had a lot of questions. I didn’t know until yesterday that he wrote tonight’s selection, which is a certified classic. Nesmith died this week at 78. May he Rest In Peace.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/lnmc-mike-nesmith