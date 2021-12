Articles

World Politics
Saturday, 11 December 2021

Scott Simon remembers the late Sen. Bob Dole. When Yugoslavia broke apart in 1991, Dole tried hard, but failed, to get an arms embargo lifted so Bosnian Muslims could defend themselves.

(Image credit: Luke Frazza/AFP via Getty Images)

