Chief Justice John Roberts Makes Argument For Expanding The Court

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 13:00 Hits: 0

Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision giving Texas abortion providers a narrow path to challenge th law was not a victory for abortion providers. It was not a victory for all the people in Texas who might get pregnant in the coming months. It was a defeat for Roe v. Wade and our rights, and a prelude to a possibility of an out-of-control judiciary so frightening that even Chief Justice John Roberts is sounding alarm bells. He is making the case for Supreme Court expansion, implicitly if not explicitly.

The action the Court took today, dismissing a challenge from the federal government and ruling that it cannot defend a law that the Supreme Court has declared constitutional, essentially undermines the court, Roberts suggested.

“The clear purpose and actual effect of S. B. 8 has been to nullify this Court’s rulings,” he wrote. The Texas law and the court’s decision threatens the supremacy of federal law and the vindication of constitutional rights. It undermines the rule of law. It undermines the Constitution.

Roberts continued:

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/chief-justice-john-roberts-makes-argument