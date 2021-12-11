Trump's Supply Chain Failures Killed His Self-Published Book

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 14:30 Hits: 0

At the end of November, Politico told us that Donald Trump was about to publish a new book independently, and the world of publishing might never be the same:

Trump allies launch publishing house with an eye on upending the book industry

Allies of former President Donald Trump are trying to rip up the traditional book publishing paradigm in politics by setting up a publishing house of their own. And they have the ex-president helping them do it.

Trump announced last week that he was publishing a coffee table book of photographs from his time in the White House — just ahead of the holiday gift rush — with Winning Team Publishing. The outfit is a new imprint with a decidedly MAGA flavor, run by former Trump campaign aide Sergio Gor and Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

The book, titled “Our Journey Together,” was marketed at $74.99, or $229.99 for a signed copy. But despite the high price tag, Gor said they already have exceeded sales of 70,000 copies in the first week of the preorder.

... “Publishers have become stagnant in their ways. We are incorporating the best of business, data, politics and media to reach a wider audience than ever before. We are striving to become the largest conservative publishing house,” said Gor, president of Winning Team Publishing.

