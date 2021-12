Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 10:00 Hits: 4

Many voters in the French territory of New Caledonia go to the polls this Sunday to vote on a referendum on independence. It's a moment not lost on China and the United States.

(Image credit: Theo Rouby/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/11/1063074122/new-caledonia-might-break-from-france-in-third-independence-referendum-on-sunday