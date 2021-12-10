It Goes Way Beyond Abortion

Category: World Politics Hits: 0
A DC lawyer reader is dismayed by the coverage of today’s Supreme Court decision on the Texas abortion ban:
The press coverage of this decision is all wrong.
Sure, the 5-justice majority permitted a narrow route into federal court. But it will be easy for Texas and other states to close that route and block all access to federal court – because the majority makes clear that is permissible.
