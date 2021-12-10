The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Thank You To All Readers That Donated So Far To C&L's Fundraiser

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Thank You To All Readers That Donated So Far To C&L's Fundraiser

I want to thank everyone so far who has kindly donated to our year-end C&L fundraiser.

We only do fundraisers twice a year.

I'm not a big fan of them, but social media has ravaged us. They gave us no choice.

We will be running asks for another week, so if you haven't donated yet, please consider a donation of at least $25 dollars or more.

Or you can find our subscription information at the bottom of this and any article.

You can donate to PayPal or through Kindest.

[embed eid="38310" /]

[donate]

Or you can send a check via snail mail to:

CrooksandLiars.com
PO Box 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Any donation will be welcomed with open arms.

We really want to be around to fight for liberal values in the future.

The country needs it now, more than ever. Thank you.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/thank-you-all-readers-donated-so-far-our

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version