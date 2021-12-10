Fox Host Plays A Very Old Record: Blame Soros And Holder

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 18:13 Hits: 4

In right-wing world, anyone who proposes any sort of prison or criminal justice reform automatically wants to let violent criminals roam the streets, and host Rachel Campos-Duffy managed to toss in some blatant race-baiting during this segment to boot. On this Friday's Fox & Friends, where they were doing yet another one of their typical every hour on the hour segments complaining about crime in "Democrat run cities," here's Duffy attacking District Attorneys across the country, and George Soros and Eric Holder for heaven forbid helping some of them get elected.

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: He is not alone. Remember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also said "there is not a spike in crime" and that "the media is making all this up." It's crazy because we have video footage, all these stores have videos of this happening. I feel sorry for the stores. Ainsley, you mentioned that. I feel sorry for the employees as well. This is frightening and terrorizing.

And they are afraid for their lives because of this. It's so wrong on so many levels. And I see those young men coming through there and stealing this stuff, I think they have no moral conscience. This is oh so deep. This is about, as Pete alluded to, sbout family break down, about a spiritual and moral breakdown in our country. And we must do something about it.

read more