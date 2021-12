Articles

Published on Friday, 10 December 2021

As soon as I saw Reddit regulars in r/antiwork talking up Kellogg's plan to hire replacements for strikers, I knew their response would be spectacular:

Members of the popular subreddit r/antiwork are coordinating to flood Kellogg’s application system and thwart the company’s attempt to hire scabs to replace 1400 striking workers. pic.twitter.com/UZGXb5WNIC — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) December 9, 2021

