Comrade Peter Navarro Channels Putin: 'Ukraine Not Really A Country'

Category: World Politics

Comrade Peter Navarro Channels Putin: 'Ukraine Not Really A Country'

Trump scoundrel Peter Navarro acted like Putin's errand boy on Eric Bolling's Newsmax show, claiming "Ukraine is not really a country" in order to diminish its standing and prop up Putin's threat.

Navarro started his rant by glorifying traitor Trump and then began to spread his Russian kompromat on Newsmax, which was already being ridiculed for their "Vlad the Great" magazine issue.

Navarro decide to give their viewers a little history for Dummies on the Soviet Union.

"When it broke up contained all of Ukraine," he said.

No sh*t?

Actually via the Britannica, it broke up into 15 independent countries:

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/comrade-peter-navarro-spews-russia-talking

