Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 18:06 Hits: 4

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Thursday that she would be running for reelection as state attorney general in 2022, ending her less-than-six-week-old gubernatorial campaign against Gov. Kathy Hochul (D).

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/new-york-ag-letitia-james-ends-gubernatorial-campaign-reelection-2022?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=new-york-ag-letitia-james-ends-gubernatorial-campaign-reelection-2022