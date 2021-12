Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows reportedly produced text messages and emails that show he was “exchanging with a wide range of individuals while the attack was underway” to the Jan. 6 committee, according to CNN.

