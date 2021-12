Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 15:10 Hits: 0

AnĀ event planner working on former Sen. Bob Dole's (R-Kan.) funeral has been let go after heĀ received a subpoena by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.Tim Unes allegedly had a hand in organizing the rally on...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/585068-jan-6-ties-cost-bob-dole-funeral-planner-job-report