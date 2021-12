Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 23:32 Hits: 2

The Senate on Thursday voted to approve a one-time exemption to the filibuster on raising the debt ceiling, capping off a months-long fight over the nation’s borrowing limit. Senators voted 59-35 on the legislation, which also prevents cuts to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/585192-senate-passes-bill-to-avoid-filibuster-on-debt-ceiling-hike