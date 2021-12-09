North Carolina Supreme Court Pushes Back Primaries Amid Suits Challenging GOP Gerrymandering

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 19:14 Hits: 2

The North Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed the state’s March primaries to allow more time for state courts to review and rule on two gerrymandering lawsuits challenging Republicans’ newly drawn district maps.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/north-carolina-supreme-court-delay-primaries-lawsuits-gerrymander-district-maps?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=north-carolina-supreme-court-delay-primaries-lawsuits-gerrymander-district-maps