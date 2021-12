Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 10:19 Hits: 0

The White House wants to boost global commitments to human rights and fighting corruption. But as the summit convenes, American democracy itself is under pressure.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/09/1062501249/why-biden-is-hosting-more-than-100-countries-to-talk-about-democracy