Memo To Conservatives: If It Ain't Broke, Don't Fix It!

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021

After the 2020 elections, Wisconsin, like many other states, had frauditors and lawsuits coming out of the woodwork. And there still looking for any excuse, regardless of how credible it may or may not be, to increase voter suppression.

In the latest of these Republican debacles, a conservative group who laughingly call themselves Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty (WILL), released a report with the results of the election fraudit they committed. (It should be noted that WILL is the creation of and heavily donated to by the Bradley Foundation.)

In summary, the report announced that they found nothing improper about the 2020 elections, but then went on to make numerous recommendations, each adding to the voter suppression that the state is already overburdened with.

The report from the institute concluded there were no indications of widespread fraud and there was nothing suspicious about voter turnout or the timing of the vote tally. In addition, voting machines operated properly, the report found. Despite those findings, the institute leveled numerous criticisms at how the election was conducted and contended changes need to be made for future contests. read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/if-it-aint-broke-dont-fix-it