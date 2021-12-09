Beer Chugging Capitol Rioter Arrested By The FBI

Category: World Politics Hits: 3
Another of these miscreants hoisted by his own petard. Or in this case, evidence that he put on Facebook himself.
Source: NBC, Dallas-Fort Worth
The FBI arrested a Keller man on Wednesday and accused him of drinking a beer while he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Thomas Paul Conover was arrested on two misdemeanor counts of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct.
Conover appeared before a federal magistrate in Fort Worth after his arrest.
According to the criminal complaint, Conover bragged on Facebook posts about going inside the Capitol during the riot.
And what did this Mensa candidate write, in all capital letters?
“I PRAY TO GOD THAT NOBODY DOES ANY DAMAGE TO THE STUFF IN HERE, ‘CAUSE I’M NOT DOWN WITH THAT. BUT I’M KIND OF, KIND OF PROUD OF THE PEOPLE THAT STOOD UP AND SAID YOU KNOW WHAT? ENOUGH. YOU DON’T SEE PEOPLE SPRAY PAINTING SHIT OR BURNING S*** DOWN. IT’S REALLY KIND OF COOL. I’M GLAD I CAME.”
And Coors Light in hand,
“I DON’T ALWAYS STORM THE CAPITOL OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. BUT WHEN I DO, I PREFER COORS LIGHT.”
