Latest RW Plot To Destroy Our Democracy: A Constitutional Convention

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 16:44 Hits: 4

It’s the latest bit of right-wing, corporate radicalism to come from the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC). The Hill reports that state legislators who met at ALEC’s policy conference last week hope to invoke Article V of the Constitution, in order to call a convention and propose new amendments, all for the sake of eroding federal authority.

“It’s really the last line of defense that we have. Right now, the federal government’s run away. They’re not going to pull their own power back. They’re not going to restrict themselves. And so this Article V convention is really, in my opinion, is the last option that we have,” said Iowa state Rep. John Wills (R), the state’s House Speaker pro tempore who backs the convention.

Two-thirds (34) of the states must pass legislation calling for a convention, which is quite a high bar, but ALEC and the radical righties have already made inroads. 15 states have passed ALEC’s proposed legislation and bills have been introduced in 17 more states, according to The Hill. Nine states have passed bills in at least one legislative chamber.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/latest-rw-plot-destroy-our-democracy