Please Donate To C&L's 2021 Year-end Fundraiser

Thursday, 09 December 2021

[A classic Crooks and Liars fundraiser video from 2009 above. -- eds.]

The pandemic has been crazy-making not only in our day-to-day lives, but on the Internet and online journalism as well.

Social media companies changed their algorithms once again to heavily favor right-wing conspiracy theorists and frauds over progressive honesty.

Here's the latest Facebook Top Ten list and this makes it clear what they are doing.

The top-performing link posts by U.S. Facebook pages in the last 24 hours are from:

1. Ben Shapiro

2. Ben Shapiro

3. Occupy Democrats

4. Blue Lives Matter

5. Dan Bongino

6. The Dodo

7. Today Show

8. Fox News

9. NPR

10. Fox News — Facebook's Top 10 (@FacebooksTop10) December 9, 2021

Social media is purposefully targeting news outlets like C&L with the aid of wingnut lunatics and promoting anti-vax, anti-US Democracy nuts like the dweeb Ben Shapiro and Dan Bongino.

Please, help us out. We are being squeezed by the right-wing MAGA creeps that hate us.

