Lowest Jobless Claims Since 1969 Should Be Good News For Biden

CNBC reported today that weekly jobless claims tumbled last week, reaching a fresh 52-year low as the U.S. jobs market climbs out of its pandemic-era hole, the Labor Department reported Thursday"

52. year. low. My emphasis.

Initial filings for unemployment insurance totaled 184,000 for the week ended Dec. 4, the lowest going back to Sept. 6, 1969, which saw 182,000."

President Biden just put out a statement:

Today, we received further evidence that our jobs recovery is one of the strongest ever. The number of Americans filing for unemployment last week was the smallest since 1969. The four-week average is now near the average for my predecessor even before the pandemic hit. This follows last week’s news that the unemployment rate has dropped to 4.2%, the fastest year-to-date decline in unemployment on record.

Even though there's work to be done, it's great news, right?

I doubt that how the beltway media sees it though.

When we move over to jobs created to the economy with similar job numbers, the AP proclaimed Trump's job numbers were "robust".

On the jump, these same job numbers for President Biden were called "sluggish."

