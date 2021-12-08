Rogue ‘Canvassers’ Are Still Going Door-To-Door In Search Of 2020 Fodder

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 20:29 Hits: 52

As state legislators across the country continue to push for so-called “audits” and other investigations into the 2020 election, some independent groups are taking it upon themselves to hit the pavement — going door-to-door and asking people about their vote in the last presidential election.

