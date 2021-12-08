AOC Blasts Boebert's Insane Weaponized Christmas Picture

Category: World Politics Hits: 0
Trying to live off her gun toting lunacy, Rep. Lauren Boebert used her children to glorify semi-automatic weapons that have been repeatedly used in mass murders.
Was this a shout out to Kyle Rittenhouse, their new hero?
Alexandria- Ocasio-Cortez called her out for it, asking "where Christ said 'use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain?"
Boebert's response was moronic.
