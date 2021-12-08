Survey: Most Dem College Students Wouldn't Date A Republican

Articles

Almost every day for the past year, Joe Scarborough talks about the Republican party as an existential threat to democracy. He talks about the fascist trends of his former party regularly. But now he's tut-tutting and clutching pearls over this new Axios poll that shows the majority of college Democrats go out of their way to avoid Republicans.

"A new poll finds nearly a quarter of college students say they would not be friends with someone who voted for the other presidential candidate than the one they voted for. The latest Generation Lab/Axios poll finds 71% of democrats in college would not date someone who voted for former president Donald Trump," Willie Geist said.

"Forty-one percent of Democrats would not shop at or support a business of someone who voted for the other presidential candidate. That's compared to just 7% of Republicans. Thirty-seven percent of Democrats say they would not be friends with someone from the opposite party, compared to just 5% of Republicans. Thirty percent of Democrats also said in this poll they would not work for someone who voted differently from them."

Much blather about being friends with different kinds of people, what a shame, yatta yatta yatta.

"I mean, you know, it is disheartening," Scarborough said.

