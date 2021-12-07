Mark Meadows Says He’ll Start Stonewalling Jan. 6 Committee Again

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 16:48 Hits: 1

After months of back-and-forth over whether he would voluntarily share records and testimony with the congressional Jan. 6 Committee’s investigation into the Capitol attack, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows indicated Wednesday that he has decided to go back to stonewalling the committee.

