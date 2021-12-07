The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bannon Thinks Perdue Isn’t ‘Big Lie’ Enough To Earn Trump’s Endorsement

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is ripping into former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), who is challenging Trump punching bag Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in the battleground state’s governor’s race next year. Bannon apparently thinks Perdue somehow doesn’t deserve the former president’s endorsement.

https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/bannon-perdue-trump-endorsement-georgia-governor-race

