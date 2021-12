Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 18:31 Hits: 1

Top Senate Republicans are predicting that they'll get enough GOP support to help advance a deal on the debt ceiling as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) pitches his caucus on the agreement.Under the deal, the House and Senate will...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/584725-senate-gop-predicts-theyll-have-10-votes-for-debt-deal