Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021

President Biden would veto a Republican resolution to nix the vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees if it made it to his desk, the White House said on Tuesday.Republican senators are poised to force a vote this week...

