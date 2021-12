Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 16:39 Hits: 5

The decision comes a week after Meadows' attorney said the former White House chief of staff would voluntarily speak with the committee.

(Image credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/07/1062098646/mark-meadows-stop-cooperating-jan-6-panel-capitol