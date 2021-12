Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 19:19 Hits: 5

Biden told Putin in a call that if Russia invades Ukraine, the U.S. and allies would apply painful economic sanctions, said Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser.

(Image credit: Adam Schultz/Adam Schultz/The White House via AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/07/1062131727/biden-putin-call-russia-military-build-up-ukraine