Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 23:46 Hits: 10

Saule Omarova has withdrawn her nomination to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency after an ugly, and at times, incredibly personal, fight to be confirmed.

(Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/07/1062210606/bidens-pick-to-become-a-key-banking-regulator-withdraws-after-ugly-nomination-fi