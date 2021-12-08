SCOTUS And The So-Called 'Pro-Life' Crowd

Articles

Trae Crowder lays into SCOTUS stripping the rights of millions of Americans in order to appease the anything but pro-life crowd, who insists that women must carry a fetus to term but then abandon the baby once it's born.

This whole right suppression has nothing to do with being pro-life - it is nothing more than a malicious power trip. The point I wish someone would make, which would blow up the whole pro-life argument, is that if a fetus is a human being, why can't they be claimed as a dependent on taxes making all these parents eligible for the related tax breaks?

Open thread below...

