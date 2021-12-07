I'm Sure Fred Hiatt's Friends Loved Him, But!

Articles

When people die, I almost always subscribe to the "if you can't say anything nice" philosophy. But goddamn, the canonization of Fred Hiatt deserves at least a little comment from the perspective of those actually affected by the domestic and international policies he prescribed from on high. And this Morning Joe segment sent me over the edge.

First of all, it's important to remember that, like the Sunday shows, the Washington Post's op-ed page isn't for people like us. It's really the NextDoor comments section for Beltway Villagers, and Fred Hiatt, who went to Harvard and whose father was a Harvard dean, was steeped in the Beltway Way.

And he, more than most, beat the drums of war after 9/11. He was wrong, of course -- but he was so nice! People loved him! He defended human rights!

He sounds like a wonderful boss and mentor. Sorry for your loss, folks. May his memory be a blessing. Etc.

But he was a neocon. He was also one of the people who helped turn deficit austerity into a moral crusade -- and, as you may have heard elsewhere, a budget is a moral document. Fred led the charge to turn budgets into immoral documents. As in, ever-expanding Pentagon budgets GOOD. Taking care of working Americans? BAD. "Are there no workhouses?"

He was a fervent believer in both-siderism and moral equivalence, which led directly to the fascist threats of today. Surely someone else has noticed?

