GOP In Disarray! Dan Crenshaw Throws Freedom Caucus Under The Bus

Republican Dan Crenshaw from Texas told the audience of the "Texas Liberty Alliance" (yeah) that many of his fellow members in Congress from the Freedom Caucus are...wait for it..."grifters and hucksters."

Has Rep. Crenshaw been reading Crooks and Liars?

First of all Dan Crenshaw is highly performative himself so I wonder what's his angle?

My friend Colby Hall grabbed this tweet from Ron Filipkowski.

Crenshaw spoke on December 5th, at the Texas Liberty Alliance with 38th Congressional Candidate Wesley Hunt and 8th Congressional Candidate Morgan Luttrell, when he made these comments.

The Republican Congressman was asked why he was supporting these candidates.

Crenshaw replied," Now there are two types of members of Congress: there's performance artists and there's legislators.”

Wow.

He continued, “Performance artists are the ones who get all of the attention, the ones you think are more conservative because they know how to say slogans real well. They know how to recite the lines that they know our voters want to hear.”

