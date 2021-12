Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 20:28 Hits: 0

The late Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, congressional leaders announced.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a joint statement on...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/584544-dole-to-lie-in-state-in-capitol-rotunda