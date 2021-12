Articles

Bob Dole was a hero for disability rights advocates, especially those who remember the days before the Americans with Disabilities Act, and his role in getting that landmark legislation passed.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/06/1061896298/former-sen-bob-dole-who-fought-for-disability-rights-has-died