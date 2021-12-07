The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Jim Jordan Claims Real Americans Are Done With COVID

COVID is not done with them.

It's true Trump and his traitorous minions are using lies and conspiracy theories trying to separate this country into warring factions so that the narcissistic buffoon can raise millions of dollars and have his ego massaged.

Rep. Jim Jordan is one of those sycophants that is causing red state Americans not to get vaccinated.

Which means they they have a much higher infection rate.
which means they are dying 3X more than Biden voters.

That's not a glitch in the matrix.

NPR has a new report that states Pro-Trump counties now have far higher COVID death rates and Misinformation is to blame.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/jim-jordan-claims-real-americans-are-done

