Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 18:59 Hits: 10

The White House cited the "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity" in the Xinjiang region of China. U.S. athletes will compete in the Olympics.

(Image credit: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/06/1061841778/citing-humanitarian-abuses-u-s-will-stage-a-diplomatic-boycott-of-beijing-olympi