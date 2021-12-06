Don't Let Google Win: Donate To C&L's 2021 Fundraiser

Articles

The big tech companies have constantly catered to conservatives and Republicans since the blogosphere blew up in the early 2000s, but when it comes to progressive websites like Crooksandliars, not so much.

An example: When Michelle Malkin was on Fox News constantly during the Bush and Obama years, she would post one or maybe two opinion pieces on her website a day, yet Google immediately classified her as a news website.

When C&L submitted an application to become a news site, Google refused us with no explanation, even though we are journalists and opinion writers that have broken real news stories over the years. We also produced 20 times a day the content that Malkin did.

This has been an ongoing issue for us and many other independent writers.

It's had a terrible effect since Google drives their information through their own algorithm, which means when you're out, you're out.

There never is a way to engage with them unless you're a billion-dollar organization. We've been fighting this fight for the last fifteen years.

But the only complaints you hear about in the mainstream media is when Republicans cry they are being censored by Big Tech even as they spew dangerous conspiracies and lies.

