The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Mike's Blog Round Up

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Mike's Blog Round Up

On this day in 1975, Paul Simon went to #1 on the US album chart with 'Still Crazy After All These Years.'

The Rectification of Names asks why Steve Bullock is so hell-bent on reinforcing the conservative media "and at times" his own stereotype of his own party?:

Zandar Versus The Stupid bids Bob Dole adieu.

The Rude One thinks it should be clear by now that Conservatives on the Supreme Court Want to Punish Women.

Attention space nerds! So you want to be a NASA flight director...

Round up by Driftglass, also of The Professional Left Podcast. Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/mikes-blog-round-3

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version