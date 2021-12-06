Fox News Flips Out Over Biden's Raspy Voice

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 18:21 Hits: 6

Fox News' top medical doctor (yeah) attacked President Biden for having a raspy voice. In December.

Harris Faulkner claimed Biden "was partying like it's 1999 without his mask."

Their hypocrisy holds no bounds.

Harris Faulkner interviewed Dr. Mark Siegel, Fox News #1 medical doctor whose sole purpose is to always glorify Trump and attack President Biden whenever possible.

How can we forget Trump's mental acuity test given by Siegel.

Faulkner opened up the segment by playing a highly edited clip of Peter Doocy sparring with Jen Psaki, which led to Siegel becoming unhinged.

Dr. Siegel, with no proof, claimed President Biden may have infected Dr. Fauci with a cough.

Siegel ranted, "That he's roaming around with a cough, his mask is half-on, half-off half the time."

"You know what, it's sending the wrong message to the American public. If you want the people to follow you be consistent," he said.

